Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 149,360 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 100.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,360 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Radius Health by 35.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Radius Health by 55.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth $179,000.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $790.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10. Radius Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RDUS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Radius Health Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

