Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 158,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.80% of Ready Capital worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 53.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 59.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 358,307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $11,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 45.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 176,450 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 67.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 177,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $15.03 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.85%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

