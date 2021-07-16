Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 3,234 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MYR Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MYR Group by 57.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 26,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $405,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,239,500. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

MYRG opened at $89.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.67. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.27 and a 52-week high of $92.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

