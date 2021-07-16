Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 47,264 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,264 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.25% of SVMK worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SVMK during the first quarter worth $184,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVMK in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in SVMK by 37.0% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in SVMK by 49.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other SVMK news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 37,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $783,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $117,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,282. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVMK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $20.39 on Friday. SVMK Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.28.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

