Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,600 shares, an increase of 356.2% from the June 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,499,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AITX opened at $0.05 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It also develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

