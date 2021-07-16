ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASA stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

