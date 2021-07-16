Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the June 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Asahi Kasei stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Asahi Kasei has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asahi Kasei will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

