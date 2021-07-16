Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the June 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.
Shares of Asahi Kasei stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Asahi Kasei has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $25.13.
About Asahi Kasei
Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.
