ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $16,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.00.

ASML stock opened at $706.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $674.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $723.01.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

