Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Gap Down to $5.19

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $4.97. Aspira Women’s Health shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 1,366 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AWH shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspira Women’s Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $539.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 3.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 9.98.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 30.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after buying an additional 1,303,101 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 25.0% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,375,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 275,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 188,764 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,213.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 250,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.