At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 190.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,814 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in At Home Group were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,191,000 after purchasing an additional 370,115 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 120.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,187,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $70,057.20. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,590 shares of company stock worth $1,158,888 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOME opened at $36.87 on Friday. At Home Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOME. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

