Atheios (ATH) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. Atheios has a total market cap of $26,624.15 and $55.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atheios has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,728.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,896.10 or 0.05976103 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.64 or 0.01404547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.00389426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00131033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.15 or 0.00615065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.83 or 0.00396576 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.45 or 0.00297701 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 45,687,254 coins and its circulating supply is 41,900,501 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.