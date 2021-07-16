ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATIP. started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of ATIP stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.