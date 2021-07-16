ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Now Covered by Analysts at

began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on ATI Physical Therapy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE ATIP opened at $8.16 on Monday. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

