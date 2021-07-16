Atlas Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $159,029.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $3.08 million and $159,029.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00101045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00144757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,361.46 or 1.00035585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

