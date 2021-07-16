AT&T (NYSE:T) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on T. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,862,326. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a PE ratio of -81.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

