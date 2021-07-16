Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:ANZBY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.39. 71,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,399. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

