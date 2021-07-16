Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Boosted by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,316 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $51,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Autodesk by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,468 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,013 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $294.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.37. The firm has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.