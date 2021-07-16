Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the June 15th total of 179,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Avacta Group stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.47. Avacta Group has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

