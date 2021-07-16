Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the June 15th total of 179,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Avacta Group stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.47. Avacta Group has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $3.50.
About Avacta Group
