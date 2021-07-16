Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells $652,766.91 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP James Bramwell sold 18,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $652,766.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AVTR opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.