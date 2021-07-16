Avast (LON:AVST) Hits New 52-Week High at $607.40

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 607.40 ($7.94) and last traded at GBX 600.78 ($7.85), with a volume of 2755447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 595.60 ($7.78).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 528.57 ($6.91).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 51.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 476.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Avast (LON:AVST)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

