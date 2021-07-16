Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVID shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,312. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.10.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $28,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,522 shares of company stock valued at $283,698. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 530.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 5,354.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

