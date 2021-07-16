AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 93.5% from the June 15th total of 749,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. Blackcrane Capital LLC grew its position in AVITA Medical by 35.6% during the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 418,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 109,690 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,603,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,550,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AVITA Medical by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 126,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AVITA Medical by 185.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 174,403 shares in the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVITA Medical stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $19.26. 334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,164. AVITA Medical has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

