Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,489.00

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,489 ($32.52) and last traded at GBX 2,494 ($32.58), with a volume of 87171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,518 ($32.90).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,857.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £795.43 million and a PE ratio of 5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Avon Rubber’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

In other news, insider Bindi Foyle purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,977 ($38.89) per share, with a total value of £10,419.50 ($13,613.14). Insiders have bought a total of 372 shares of company stock worth $1,104,833 over the last three months.

About Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.