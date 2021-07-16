Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives $66.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,076,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $60,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,756.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,523 shares of company stock valued at $12,199,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXNX traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.35. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 9.50.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

