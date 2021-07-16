Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Axonics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.50.

Get Axonics alerts:

AXNX stock opened at $59.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35. Axonics has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 9.50. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 0.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $1,333,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,271.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $3,179,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,523 shares of company stock worth $12,199,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Axonics by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 568,745 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,122,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.