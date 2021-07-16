Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AYA. Cormark raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AYA opened at C$10.42 on Thursday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$1.95 and a 12-month high of C$10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -446.52.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$10.82 million during the quarter.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at C$1,220,428.14. Also, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total value of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,149,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,001,445.51.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

