B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.20. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 105,624 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 million, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides In-Mould Labelling, a robotic system that is used for manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes through the use of paper or plastic labels; and Downstream Automation, a process starts after the injection mould process ends through the packing of the mould.

