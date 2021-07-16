B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2021

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.20. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 105,624 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 million, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOSC)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides In-Mould Labelling, a robotic system that is used for manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes through the use of paper or plastic labels; and Downstream Automation, a process starts after the injection mould process ends through the packing of the mould.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.