B. Riley Begins Coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday. They set a peer perform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angel Oak Mortgage currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.83.

Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

In related news, Director Michael Fierman purchased 25,000 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Also, General Counsel Dory Black purchased 1,800 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

