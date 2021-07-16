B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, American Outdoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $35.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,515,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $25,476,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $13,521,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

