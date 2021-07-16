Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 398 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 36.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 29.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $165.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.04. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.60 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $121,348.50. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,579,849. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

