Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,828 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,386,503 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,451,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,485,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,556,000 after buying an additional 8,397,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,685,000 after buying an additional 5,907,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

ITUB opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.0029 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.