Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raises Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 28.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.41. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

