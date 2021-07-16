Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 4,221 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

