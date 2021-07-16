Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 990 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $1,372,800.00. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

SF opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

