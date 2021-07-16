Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Sells $223,700.00 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,389.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BKR opened at $21.22 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 541.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

