BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Purchases $72,020.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director H E. Rainbolt bought 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.02 per share, with a total value of $72,020.00.

Shares of BANF remained flat at $$59.42 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,275. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.55. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.44.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,120,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after acquiring an additional 89,892 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

