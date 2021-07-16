BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H E. Rainbolt bought 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.02 per share, for a total transaction of $72,020.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,243. 38.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

