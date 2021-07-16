Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Declares — Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) declared a — dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0037 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.96. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.07.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

