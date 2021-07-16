Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BSAC. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Banco Santander-Chile stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,425. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $753.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 22.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

