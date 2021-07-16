Bank of America Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,537,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

