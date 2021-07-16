Bank of Hawaii Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.40 Per Share (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $5.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.55.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE BOH opened at $86.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $478,830.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,857,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,332 shares of company stock worth $3,060,312 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

