Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Peter S. Ho Sells 5,833 Shares

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $490,380.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.87.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

