Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Major Shareholder Lor Inc Sells 34,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $86.38 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.