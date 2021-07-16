Bank of Montreal Can Buys 997 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $80,535,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $9,050,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 974.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 192,075 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 664,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 156,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,681,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NTNX opened at $34.59 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $4,261,000.00. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 11,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $412,941.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,964 shares of company stock worth $13,266,117. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

