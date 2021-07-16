Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,795 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Tara L. French purchased 1,843 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,133.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $453,600.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,843 shares of company stock worth $63,133 over the last 90 days. 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $827.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $17.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.55.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

