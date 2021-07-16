Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,260 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONEM shares. Truist cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

ONEM opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.30. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.33.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $338,027.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,861 shares of company stock worth $2,098,812. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.