Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Sapiens International by 1,101.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sapiens International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sapiens International by 48.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 53,291 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Sapiens International by 156.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,310,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,675,000 after acquiring an additional 799,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sapiens International by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

SPNS opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.39. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.49.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

