Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,107 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 49.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,704,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQNR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Danske downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of EQNR opened at $19.90 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. Equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

