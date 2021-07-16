Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,900 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 422.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 128,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.55.

Shares of ICPT opened at $17.23 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

