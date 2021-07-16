Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,008 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 412,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 62,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

WETF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

Shares of WETF opened at $6.31 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.93 million, a P/E ratio of -57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

